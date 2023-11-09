Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Brown & Brown, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Brown & Brown in a report released on Monday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

BRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.74. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $74.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

