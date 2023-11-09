Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jonestrading lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.27.

CBAY stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 23,315.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $305,924.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $211,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $894,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $305,924.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,017 shares of company stock worth $3,101,198. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

