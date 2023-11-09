Equities Analysts Set Expectations for European Commercial REIT’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for European Commercial REIT in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of European Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

