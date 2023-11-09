Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.99. 368,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $8.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $81,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 47.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

