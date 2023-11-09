EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EVE Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of EVEX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 25,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,239. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.63. EVE has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of EVE

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of EVE during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in EVE during the second quarter valued at $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in EVE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of EVE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in EVE in the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

