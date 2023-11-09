Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th.

Excelerate Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 67.9% per year over the last three years. Excelerate Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Excelerate Energy to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Excelerate Energy stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 188,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,443. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.36. Excelerate Energy has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EE

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after buying an additional 201,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,322,000 after purchasing an additional 71,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,206,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 161.6% in the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 671,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,873,000 after buying an additional 414,999 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth $12,948,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.