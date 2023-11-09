Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after purchasing an additional 488,561 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,044,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,370,000 after purchasing an additional 491,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 548.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $113.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.75 and a twelve month high of $128.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.54.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.