Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.05-8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76.
Extra Space Storage Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.80. 302,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,945. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.43 and a 200-day moving average of $135.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63.
Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.85%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXR
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Extra Space Storage
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.