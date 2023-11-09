Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.05-8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.80. 302,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,945. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.43 and a 200-day moving average of $135.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXR

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.