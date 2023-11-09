Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,654 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 26,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.74. 5,067,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,807,766. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.97 and a 200-day moving average of $108.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

