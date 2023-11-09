FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $285.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.94 and a 200-day moving average of $275.02.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

