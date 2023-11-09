FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $219,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Southern by 48.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Southern by 8.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 74,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 48,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,555 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

