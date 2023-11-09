FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Invests $233,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,958 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $112.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $307.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.68. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

