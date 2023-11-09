FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Takes Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after purchasing an additional 851,812 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,402,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 54.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,603,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at $99,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at $99,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $52,300.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

NASDAQ PTON opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTON has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

