Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 17,500 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,372,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,330,697.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $293,125.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $263,200.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $270,375.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $285,075.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $332,150.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $320,075.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Artur Bergman sold 104 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $2,084.16.

On Monday, September 18th, Artur Bergman sold 20,828 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $419,059.36.

On Monday, September 11th, Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $511,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Artur Bergman sold 87,225 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,088,166.50.

Fastly Trading Down 1.6 %

FSLY stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $24.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 13,926.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 63.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

