Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Fidelity National Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $43.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

FNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $40,584,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,429,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,987 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

