Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FNF opened at $43.39 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.69%.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

In other news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

