First American Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

First American Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. First American Financial has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First American Financial to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

FAF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 42,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,434. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.33. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.25.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First American Financial will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FAF. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

