First Digital USD Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.68 Billion (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $681.85 million and $2.68 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, First Digital USD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 682,337,471 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 682,337,470.77. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00006956 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,969,707,398.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

