First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after buying an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6,920.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after buying an additional 596,078 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,930,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,763,000 after buying an additional 287,732 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,207,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 241.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 239,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 169,378 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

HYLS opened at $39.60 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $41.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.