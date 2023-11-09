Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 5,000 Shares

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $13,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 45,500 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $132,860.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 37,456 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $109,371.52.

Five Point Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:FPH opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.42. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76.

Institutional Trading of Five Point

Five Point Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the first quarter worth $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Five Point by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Five Point during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

