Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 5,000 Shares

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $13,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 2nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 45,500 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $132,860.00.
- On Friday, September 22nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 37,456 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $109,371.52.
Five Point Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE:FPH opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.42. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76.
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
