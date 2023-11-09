Flow (FLOW) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $89.32 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $660.99 million and approximately $89.32 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,463,365,668 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

