Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Fortinet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,994,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,102,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.77.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,054 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average is $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.