FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,920 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.22. 2,123,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,040,936. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $142.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,056.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,376 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

