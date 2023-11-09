FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $389,527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,644,000 after buying an additional 1,117,684 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 617.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 583,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,839,000 after buying an additional 502,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,043,000 after buying an additional 432,623 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $332.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,388. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $358.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.86.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

