FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Celanese by 7.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Celanese by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Celanese Trading Down 0.1 %

CE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.84. 44,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,168. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $96.52 and a 52-week high of $131.05.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

