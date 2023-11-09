FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 51,429 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 39.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,429 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 554,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in Bank of America by 50.3% in the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 264,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 88,598 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 66,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.76. 3,237,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,056,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $219.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

