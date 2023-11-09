FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.29. The stock had a trading volume of 98,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,330. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $134.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.44 and a 200 day moving average of $108.37.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

