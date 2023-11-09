FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,506,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,969,000 after buying an additional 502,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,706 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,174,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,445,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,624,000 after purchasing an additional 103,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $57.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,577. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.79. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1788 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

