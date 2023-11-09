FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,132 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $131,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.82. 457,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,098,167. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $164.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.16 and its 200-day moving average is $103.65.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.