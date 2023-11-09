FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 120.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,907 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,932,075. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $306.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.