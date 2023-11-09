FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

MCHP traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.72. 472,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795,486. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.69 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.