FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 60.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.10. The stock had a trading volume of 312,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,588. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.78. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $122.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

