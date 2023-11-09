FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,931 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.55. The company had a trading volume of 141,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,114. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.00. The stock has a market cap of $128.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

