FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJUL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,226. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $178.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.