FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 15,234 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,234 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,276,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,253,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,876,000 after purchasing an additional 221,305 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,250,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,249 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $295,652. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.46. The stock had a trading volume of 119,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,333. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average is $61.41. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

