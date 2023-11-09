FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,231 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.97. 937,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,477,718. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $243.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.88.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

