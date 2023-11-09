FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 466,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.6% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 4,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $10,778,910 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $454.49. 196,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,852. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $490.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.94.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

