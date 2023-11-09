FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $510.28. 20,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,833. The firm has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $513.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ROP shares. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,436 shares of company stock worth $2,217,545. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

