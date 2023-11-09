FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $21.01. 800,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,101,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

