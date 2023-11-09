FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Lakeland Financial worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKFN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after buying an additional 280,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,882,000 after purchasing an additional 238,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,111,000 after purchasing an additional 181,199 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 136,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.26 per share, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,730.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,841.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 183,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,345,959.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.26 per share, with a total value of $165,780.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at $517,730.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,327 shares of company stock worth $387,343 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Lakeland Financial stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.87. 2,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,362. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $81.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

