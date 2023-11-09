FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,322 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.96% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAPR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the third quarter worth about $486,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter worth about $697,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAPR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.57. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $25.42.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

