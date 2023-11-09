FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 266 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ELV. Wolfe Research lowered Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.17.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $453.84. 53,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,318. The firm has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $448.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $544.01.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

