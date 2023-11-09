FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,442 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDEC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BATS PDEC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,583 shares. The firm has a market cap of $659.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

