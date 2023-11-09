Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.71. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $64.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $632,731.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,804,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $632,731.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,804,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,380 shares of company stock worth $4,731,370 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

