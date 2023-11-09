Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,192 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 724,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 524,212 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

