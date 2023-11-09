Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after buying an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $77.39 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $102.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.12. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.20). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

