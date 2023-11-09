Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 92,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after buying an additional 90,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHY opened at $22.48 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

