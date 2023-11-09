Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDU. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 163.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 67.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 1.5 %

MDU stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.