Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BAH opened at $124.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $130.34. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 84.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

