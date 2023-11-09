Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Markel Corp grew its stake in Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $1,622,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 285,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,597,691.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR opened at $158.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.